Dr. Al-Dumikhy Receives International Acclaim For Managing Sessions At The Middle East Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Middle East and North Africa Conference on Scientific Research and Physical Activity, hosted by Hashemite University in Jordan, has concluded.



The Kuwaiti delegation played an active and distinguished role, through assigning the management of sessions to the Secretary-General of Sports for Everyone in Kuwait, Dr. Moteb Al-Dumikhy.

Dr. Motab expressed his happiness at the conference management's trust in allowing him to manage the sessions, with the participation and attendance of over 300 researchers, specialists in moderate physical activity, and participants from more than 33 countries worldwide.

The conference showcased numerous scientific experiments and studies, as well as the exchange of experiences that benefit communities and individuals in terms of health behavior, nutrition, and rehabilitation, under the theme of inclusivity, integration, and empowerment.