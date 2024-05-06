Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Announces Filing Of Patent Application In Spain For Sunbox Commercial, Industrial Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in the field of photovoltaic energy storage, has filed a patent application with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (“OEPM”); the patent covers Turbo's Sunbox Commercial & Industrial (“Sunbox C&I”) product, which is already available on the market. The Sunbox product is designed to provide the most efficient, adaptable solution for both isolated and grid-connected projects. The Sunbox C&I software allows Turbo Energy's proprietary technology to be combined with any previously operational facility, allowing for standardization of the system as well as being more cost effective. The Sunbox system is the most efficient electrical management system on the market today.“We are pleased to announce this patent application submission,” said Turbo Energy CEO Mariano Soria in the press release.“We are optimistic that the OEPM will approve our presentation after having thoroughly studied the technological base of the market and having already successfully tested our solution with our clients. Following Spanish approval, we plan to continue our expansion strategy for Sunbox by seeking an international patent that will provide Turbo Energy with substantial global revenue-growth opportunities.”

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a Spanish company and a leader in photovoltaic energy-storage technology managed through artificial intelligence (“AI”). The company's goal is to develop innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of AI and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at



