QMC And QU Leaders Discuss Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) CEO HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani al-Thani, received Qatar University (QU) president Dr Omar bin Mohamed al-Ansari and an accompanying delegation of deans of colleges and department heads.

During a meeting at QMC premises, discussions were held on the various ways of co-operation between QMC and QU, besides the exchange of experiences to contribute to the development of the university's academic media curriculum to cope with the rapidly changing field requirements in light of the developments in technology and modern digital media.

Both the CEO of QMC and QU president stressed the importance of developing a joint action plan to achieve the desired goals of this co-operation.

A few months ago, QMC signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

QMC works to strengthen relationships with various universities, academic, and research institutions in the country aiming to enable these institutions to understand the needs of the job market in the field of media, and to prepare students and researchers to meet such requirements, a statement added.

MENAFN06052024000067011011ID1108179021