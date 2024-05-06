'Happy At Manchester City': Pep Guardiola Rules Out Bayern Munich Summer Return

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola's potential return to Bayern Munich has been quashed by the Manchester City manager himself. Despite emerging as a surprising candidate for the Bundesliga club's coaching position following Thomas Tuchel's departure, Guardiola's representatives have categorically ruled out any such move. With a contract at the Etihad Stadium until summer 2025, Guardiola's commitment to Manchester City remains unwavering.

"Pep has FC Bayern in his heart, but he does not want to leave Manchester City this summer," his representatives told Sky Germany. Emphasizing Guardiola's contentment at City and his contractual obligations, they firmly stated, "A return to FC Bayern is not an option." As Guardiola focuses on potentially securing his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City, speculation surrounding his future coaching endeavours continues to be put to rest.

