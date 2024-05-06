Cong’S Minority Appeasement Can’T Stop BJP’S ‘400 Paar’ Goal: Rohan Gupta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Rohan Gupta, former Congress National Spokesperson who recently switched over to BJP, spoke to IANS in detail and listed out what all was wrong with the grand old party and why, despite all its efforts in dislodging Modi government, will end up in a fiasco.

Rohan Gupta said that the INDIA bloc parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and others see the minorities, Muslims in particular, as mere vote bank but under the Modi government, the same people have turned 'beneficiaries' under various welfare schemes.

“In their dislike and hatred for PM Modi, the Opposition parties have gone to an extent where they are seen standing with anti-India forces and this is not liked by the citizens, Gupta told IANS.

He further said that Muslim appeasement has become a compulsion for the Congress and SP as they did nothing except use them as vote banks.

“Unrealistic promises were made, which were never fulfilled. Moreover, Congress governments tried to impose religion-based reservation in Andhra Pradesh, not once but five times,” he said.

He said that PM Modi and the BJP leadership always opposed their appeasement politics but never did they oppose the mainstreaming of marginalised population including Muslims.

“Either it is Ayushman Bharat or Hajj quota or becoming beneficiary of any scheme, we never differentiated on the basis of religion,” he pointed out.

Gupta said that the Modi government's slew of schemes with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' has deprived the Opposition of its key agenda.

“The period of Congress deriving political benefits from its appeasement politics is over. It can't get any mileage now. Today, the Muslim community also understands that they have been shortchanged and many are thus rallying behind the Modi government and backing it for a third term,” he told IANS.

“Indeed, PM Modi's call for 400 paar target will be realised and Congress will not be able to throw any challenge,” he added.

The BJP leader also took strong objection to former Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi's reference to the Poonch terror attack as 'poll stunt' and said that such leaders were bringing the party down.

“The Congress top brass should be ashamed of such statements and must take strong action to send across a stern message,” said Gupta, while adding that the citizens of the country won't forgive them for demeaning the armed forces.