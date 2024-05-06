(MENAFN- Baystreet) KULR Flat on News of Compliance

Wendy's Adds to Leadership Team

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) announced that Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, will join the Company's Senior Leadership Team and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner.

In addition to continuing to direct all Marketing efforts for the U.S. business, she will now assume additional reporting responsibility for the Global Marketing Centers of Excellence, including Culinary Innovation, Digital Marketing, Customer Experience, Creative Strategy & Storytelling, and Partnerships and Social, following Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo's decision to depart the Company to pursue a different leadership opportunity. Radkoski joined the Company in 2011 in the Investor Relations function and worked in roles of increasing responsibility in Finance and Marketing, including Vice President of National Marketing before being appointed U.S. Chief Marketing Officer in March 2023.

Breakthrough marketing and building personalized relationships with our customers through digital are key ingredients in our efforts to accelerate profitable sales growth and generate customer loyalty across our system," said President and CEO Kirk Tanner. "Under Lindsay's leadership of our U.S. Marketing efforts, Wendy's® has built consistent year-over-year growth and a thriving digital business. I'm excited to bring her expertise to the Senior Leadership Team with a focus on ensuring that every interaction we have with our customers is brand-building."

WEN shares ducked four cents to $19.90.









