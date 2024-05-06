               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wendy's Adds To Leadership Team


5/6/2024 10:14:35 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) KULR Flat on News of Compliance

  • Alcoa CEO Set for Next Week's Conference
  • AIM Completes Ampligen Turnout
  • WestJet Reaches Deal With Maintenance Workers, Averting A Strike
  • Apple's $110 Billion Mistake Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 6, 2024

    Wendy's Adds to Leadership Team

    The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) announced that Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, will join the Company's Senior Leadership Team and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner.
    In addition to continuing to direct all Marketing efforts for the U.S. business, she will now assume additional reporting responsibility for the Global Marketing Centers of Excellence, including Culinary Innovation, Digital Marketing, Customer Experience, Creative Strategy & Storytelling, and Partnerships and Social, following Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo's decision to depart the Company to pursue a different leadership opportunity. Radkoski joined the Company in 2011 in the Investor Relations function and worked in roles of increasing responsibility in Finance and Marketing, including Vice President of National Marketing before being appointed U.S. Chief Marketing Officer in March 2023.

    Breakthrough marketing and building personalized relationships with our customers through digital are key ingredients in our efforts to accelerate profitable sales growth and generate customer loyalty across our system," said President and CEO Kirk Tanner. "Under Lindsay's leadership of our U.S. Marketing efforts, Wendy's® has built consistent year-over-year growth and a thriving digital business. I'm excited to bring her expertise to the Senior Leadership Team with a focus on ensuring that every interaction we have with our customers is brand-building."

    WEN shares ducked four cents to $19.90.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN06052024000212011056ID1108178443


    • Baystreet.ca

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search