Palestinian Critically Injured By Israeli Sniper Fire In West Bank

Ramallah, May 6 (Petra) -- An Israeli army sniper Monday shot and critically injured a Palestinian in a refugee camp near Tulkarem in the North of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.It said the Palestinian was shot in the head by a live round fired by an Israeli soldier in Thenabeh refugee camp, adjacent to Tulkarem, and was transferred to Al Israa Hospital for treatment.The latest shooting occurred as the occupation army pursued a deadly assault on Tulkarem and the nearby refugee camp, where troops killed several "wanted" young men, and military bulldozers destroyed infrastructure, homes and property.