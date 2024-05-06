Mod Of Italy Confirms Approval Of Aid Package For Ukraine In Coming Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Defence Minister Guido Crozetto confirmed on Monday that the government will approve a new aid package for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by ANSA .

"In the coming weeks, we will approve a new aid package for Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against Russia," Crozetto said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Special Group on the Mediterranean and Middle East, which is currently taking place in the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

He did not provide details of the aid package itself.

It is noted that Italy demonstrates its unwavering support for Ukraine by sending batches of defence weapons.

to sign new agreement with UNESCO on reconstruction of Odes

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Italian media, Italy plan to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will include, among other things, the SAMP/T air defence system. An official announcement on this issue is expected at the G7 summit to be held in the Italian city of Puglia on 13-15 June.

Photo: ANSA