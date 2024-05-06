Abu Dhabi Chamber Partners With AIM Congress To Boost Investment Climate In The Capital

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Congress will discuss the latest developments and strategies related to attracting investments

The event allows the private sector to understand the shifts in the global investment landscape and adapting mechanisms The event provides promising opportunities for the business community in Abu Dhabi to build and conclude partnerships and mutual investment with their counterparts from various countries of the world

6 May 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced its participation as a business community partner in the 13th edition of the 2024 AIM Congress which will be held in Abu Dhabi on 7-9 May.

The Chamber's participation underscores its commitment to bolstering Abu Dhabi's investment climate and its competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment. It also aligns with ongoing initiatives to foster a conducive climate for foreign direct investments, which is crucial for the region's economic diversification and sustainable development goals.

The Congress, supported by the Chamber for the second consecutive year, is a leading investment platform in the Middle East that brings together an elite group of C-level executives, policy-makers, businesspeople, investors, economic experts, and academic figures from all over the world.

Over the course of three days, the Congress will provide a comprehensive platform for discussing the latest developments, strategies, and insights into attracting investments. Under the theme Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development, the Congress is supported by key partners including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, as lead partner.



His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of ADCCI, said, 'The AIM Congress constitutes an opportunity to explore new opportunities across various local and global investment fields. It's an exceptional event that allows the local private sector to understand the shifts in the global investment landscape and ways to adapt to them, in addition to providing many promising projects for the business community in Abu Dhabi to build and establish partnerships and mutual investment with their counterparts from various countries around the world.'

'The Abu Dhabi Chamber's support for the Congress is in line with our strategic directives to attract investments and empower the local business ecosystem. This contributes to Abu Dhabi's economic growth and reinforces its status as a prime global destination for foreign direct investment,' His Excellency added.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, also said, 'The Abu Dhabi Chamber's support of the Congress stems from its success and positive impact locally and globally. Through our participation in this event, we seek to collaborate with global experts and specialists to identify opportunities that are effective and address the challenges that face companies in the private sector. Notably, this is rooted in our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and businessmen, enhancing their capabilities in order to contribute to local and international direct investments using innovative and sustainable resources.'

'The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to forge strategic relations and partnerships with various international bodies to attract major institutions and emerging companies in the world. As well as promote the competitive investment system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its role in pushing various economic and commercial sectors to grow and prosper, in line with the vital role that the Chamber plays as a strategic partner and its influential in achieving the comprehensive development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.' Al Qubaisi added.

The Congress aspires to bring about a positive shift by creating investment opportunities, enhancing solidarity, and developing economic relations between countries through meaningful discussions, effective communication, and exploring investment prospects in various fields. It also aims to discuss appropriate solutions to the most prominent global challenges that greatly affect economic growth.

The Congress will bring together participants from the UAE government, local private sector and from around the world to explore 12 tracks and six main pillars. It will feature a number of panels and keynote speeches, addressing the most important elements of successful investment and the challenges facing startups and unicorn companies around the world.

The AIM Congress is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government and private entities, international and regional civil society organizations, associations, and academic institutions from around the world, as well as startups and unicorns from the UAE and major international markets, including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, India, and more.

The startups and unicorns track, themed 'Heading to the Future: 2024 the Bounce Back Year for Startups & Unicorns', is an integral part of the Congress. It will feature an agenda full of events held throughout the three days to explore innovative solutions and investment opportunities, establish partnerships, and exchange knowledge with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.