               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Is Russia Readying A Nuke To Blow Up Starlink?


5/6/2024 9:10:41 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US officials are ringing alarms about Russia's new nuclear anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon, a deployment that could transform Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) space into a dangerous no-man's land.

This month, multiple media sources reported that US officials have recently revealed concerns about Russia's development of a nuclear ASAT weapon capable of making LEO unusable.

The concerns surfaced in statements made by US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb highlighting the ongoing developments and their potential threats.

Russia allegedly possesses a test satellite in an unusually high radiation orbit, which is claimed to be for electronic testing but contradicts typical scientific satellite deployments.

This development could lead to the deployment of nuclear devices designed to disrupt satellite operations across civilian, commercial and military sectors by detonating in LEO, which ranges from approximately 100 to 1200 miles above the Earth.

Despite no immediate deployment, US officials emphasize the indiscriminate impact of such a weapon capable of damaging satellites and compromising global communication, weather forecasting and security services essential for modern society.

The idea of using nuclear weapons for ASAT missions is not new. In a January 2022 Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists article , Aaron Bateman notes that during the Cold War, US anxiety about Soviet orbital nuclear weapons prompted the Kennedy administration to approve Project 437, a nuclear-tipped ASAT weapon.

However, US scientists learned that high-altitude nuclear blasts could destroy or damage US satellites and indiscriminately damage electrical infrastructure on Earth , limiting Project 437's utility.

While the US has seemingly abandoned the idea of using destructive ASAT weapons , using nuclear warheads to destroy multiple satellites over wide areas may still be a decisive capability should a way to limit the collateral damage be found.

MENAFN06052024000159011032ID1108178083


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search