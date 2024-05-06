Russia undergoes new, invisible revolution

(MENAFN) In February 2022, when President Vladimir Putin initiated Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the objectives seemed clear and limited: safeguarding Russia's security in the face of perceived NATO encroachment. However, the subsequent response from the West, characterized by extensive sanctions and escalated involvement in the conflict, catalyzed an unforeseen transformation in Russia's foreign policy outlook.



The repercussions of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict have triggered a seismic shift in Moscow's relationship with its erstwhile partners, ushering in a new era marked by heightened assertiveness and recalibrated priorities. Gone are the days of diplomatic rhetoric centered on grievances and misunderstandings. Instead, the past two years have witnessed a revolution in Russia's foreign policy landscape, surpassing all previous expectations in its scope and magnitude.



Central to this transformation is the redefinition of Russia's international role and its underlying worldview. The national foreign policy concept, unveiled by Putin just a year ago, represents a departure from conventional norms by asserting Russia's identity as a distinct civilization. This foundational document not only sets forth a new framework for engagement but also reorders diplomatic priorities, placing greater emphasis on relations with neighboring post-Soviet states, followed by strategic partnerships with China, India, and regions in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



Conspicuously relegated in this hierarchy are Western Europe and the United States, positioned just above Antarctica in terms of diplomatic priority. This symbolic gesture underscores a fundamental reorientation in Russia's geopolitical calculus, signaling a pivot away from traditional Western alliances towards a more diverse and assertive engagement strategy on the global stage.



As Russia navigates this new foreign policy terrain, characterized by shifting alliances and recalibrated objectives, the implications reverberate far beyond its borders. The invisible revolution unfolding in Moscow's corridors of power underscores the complexity of contemporary geopolitics and the imperative of adaptability in the face of evolving global dynamics.



In essence, Russia's post-Ukraine intervention foreign policy represents a paradigm shift in the country's approach to international relations. As Moscow charts a course towards a multipolar world order, the dynamics of power and influence continue to evolve, shaping the contours of global diplomacy in the 21st century.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108177717