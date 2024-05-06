Right-wing populism escalates with immigration rhetoric in European politics

(MENAFN) Ahead of the European Parliament elections next month, there is anticipation of significant gains for right-wing parties, fueled in part by the growing influence of the "Great Replacement" theory. This theory posits that liberal elites are intentionally promoting immigration from non-European countries to erode ethnic and cultural homogeneity within Europe. Many center-right politicians have opted to embrace or appease these narratives rather than challenge them directly. For instance, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has been criticized for her rhetoric, such as referring to the Commission's migration stance as promoting a "European Way of Life."



However, this shift towards right-wing populism poses practical challenges for Europe. The continent is experiencing rapid aging, and the declining number of migrant taxpayers exacerbates the strain on the remaining workforce to fund pensions, healthcare, and other essential public services for the elderly. Despite this, there seems to be limited recognition of the potential benefits of policies such as the free movement of people within Europe and efforts to increase employment rates among older workers and women. These measures could not only boost incomes but also potentially mitigate the effects of aging populations.



Furthermore, as the number of Europeans benefiting from intra-European migration declines, there is a growing reliance on immigrant workers from outside the continent to fill labor gaps. This dynamic underscores a looming trade-off between aspirations for ethnic homogeneity and the economic imperative for prosperity. Over the next decade, this tension between preserving cultural identity and sustaining economic growth is expected to come to the forefront of European political discourse, shaping policy decisions and societal attitudes towards immigration and diversity.

