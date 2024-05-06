Trump willing to compel NATO associates to increase army spending by 50 percent

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, is reportedly considering a plan to urge NATO members to increase their defense spending from 2 percent to 3 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if he secures re-election in November. Sources close to Trump revealed this intention to The Telegraph, highlighting discussions between Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda as a key factor behind the potential policy shift.



According to reports, Trump has been contemplating the idea of raising defense expenditure for some time, but recent discussions with President Duda have bolstered his inclination towards the 3 percent target. Duda has been vocal about the need for NATO allies to enhance their defense budgets to counter emerging threats, particularly from Russia.



Trump's willingness to move towards the 3 percent threshold, influenced by his dialogue with Duda, could signify a significant policy pivot, as it would mark a notable increase in NATO members' financial commitments to defense. Notably, the proposed increase does not include additional funds earmarked specifically for Ukraine.



The meeting between Trump and Duda also reportedly played a role in Trump's decision to reconsider his stance on a stalled aid package for Ukraine, which includes substantial financial support amounting to USD60 billion. This shift in Trump's position comes amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe and growing concerns over Russian aggression.



Trump's previous statements regarding NATO and defense spending have sparked controversy, particularly when he suggested reluctance to defend allies who failed to meet the 2 percent spending target. In March, United States intelligence agencies issued warnings about the precarious state of global security, citing threats posed by Russia and China.



While NATO's target for defense spending stands at 2 percent of GDP, recent estimates indicate that only a fraction of its member states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and others, are currently meeting this benchmark. Trump's proposed push for a 3 percent spending threshold reflects his ongoing efforts to prioritize defense and security, particularly in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.

