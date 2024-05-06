Denmark intends on permitting abortion for 15-year-olds with no parental approval

(MENAFN) Danish lawmakers have announced significant changes to the country's abortion laws, extending the period in which women can seek abortions and granting 15-year-olds the right to terminate pregnancies without parental consent. This landmark decision represents the first relaxation of Denmark's abortion regulations in half a century.



Under the new legislation, women will now have the option to terminate pregnancies up to 18 weeks after conception, compared to the previous limit of 12 weeks. Additionally, girls aged 15 and above will be empowered to make the decision to undergo abortion procedures without requiring parental approval. This adjustment aligns the country's laws with its age of consent regulations.



Minister for Digitization and Gender Equality, Marie Bjerre, emphasized the importance of ensuring that young women have the autonomy to make decisions about their reproductive health. While encouraging parental support, Bjerre affirmed that ultimately, the choice to proceed with an abortion should rest with the individual.



The revised Health Act, slated to come into effect on June 1 of the following year, reflects Denmark's commitment to providing comprehensive reproductive healthcare services.



Denmark has a longstanding history of offering abortion services free of charge since 1973, albeit limited to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. With this latest reform, women in Denmark will now have a more extended window to access abortion services compared to many other European countries.



Despite the extension of the abortion timeframe, data from the Danish Health Data Authority suggests that the overall number of terminated pregnancies in the country has remained relatively stable. While fluctuations have occurred over the years, the recent figures indicate a consistent trend. This legislative change reflects Denmark's ongoing efforts to uphold reproductive rights and ensure access to safe and legal abortion services for individuals across the country.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108177625