RACA Delegation Inspects QRCS Operations In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from Qatar's Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) has visited the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Turkiye, to review the progress of work and make sure of the quality of projects being implemented by QRCS in northern Syria.

The delegation met the management of QRCS's office in Turkiye, then held several meetings with the relevant departments - Programme, Procurement, Finance, Monitoring and Evaluation, and Human Resources. They were briefed on the procedures followed while carrying out the projects and services.

After that, the delegation visited many areas of northern Syria to directly inspect the ongoing projects there, verify compliance with the terms of agreements and reports, and ensure the quality of services provided and procedures adopted on the ground.

The delegation praised the efforts of QRCS to provide humanitarian assistance for affected people in northern Syria. They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between RACA and QRCS to ensure efficient services for those in need, as well as the best practices to deliver aid to the beneficiaries.