Ukrainian Forces Repel Nine Enemy Attacks On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by Russian invaders in the Orikhiv sector and three assaults on the east bank of the Dnipro River on May 5.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The hottest was the Orikhiv sector where the occupiers carried out six assaults: three near Staromaiorske and three near Robotyne," the post reads.

On the east bank of the Dnipro in the temporarily captured part of the Kherson region, the enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults, but retreated to their original positions with losses.

The Russian invaders carried out artillery attacks, air strikes using guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles, used a large number of attack drones of different types, and conducted aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, the flight of 274 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational area, the Southern Defense Forces said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine