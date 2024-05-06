Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Warns Of Occupation Genocide In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The official Palestinian Presidency warned on Monday, that the occupation authorities began preparing to commit the greatest crime of genocide by invading Rafah.

The official spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh was holding the US administration responsible for these dangerous Israeli Aggression policies.

Abu Rudeineh said that the US administration, which provided financial and military support to Israel aggressors and stood against international legitimacy, was the one that encouraged Netanyahu and his lackeys to continue committing massacres against the Palestinian people whether in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank, as is happening in Tulkarm Governorate, and its camps.

He added that the invasion of Rafah means that a million and a half Palestinian citizens would be subjected to a genocidal massacre and displacement attempts that were previously warned about.

He also called the US administration to act immediately and prevent genocide and displacement and hold the Aggression accountable for the violations against international law before it was too late.

He stressed that peace and security in the entire region would not be achieved without a just solution to the Palestinian cause and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, with its Islamic and Christian sanctities. (end)

nq













MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108177447