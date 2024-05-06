Emirates Announces A350 Service From 15 September

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has announced the first set of destinations to be served by its A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024. The airline plans to deploy its latest aircraft type to 9 destinations in the coming months, offering customers its latest signature cabin experiences.10 new A350s are expected to join the Emirates fleet by 31 March 2025.

These first 10 Emirates A350 aircraft will offer three cabin classes, with 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats. All of these aircraft are earmarked to serve short to medium haul cities on the Emirates network, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination from September 15.

Newly delivered aircraft sporting the airline's latest cabins will roll into scheduled service to the Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo, Lyon, Bologna, Edinburgh.

Emirates will announce more destinations in the coming months as new aircraft join its fleet.

Customers can look forward to the A350's spacious and quiet cabin, high ceilings, expansive bin space and customised mood lighting designed to reduce fatigue and jet lag. Additional Emirates A350 seat features and other cabin details will be announced in the coming months.

Emirates has 65 A350-900s on order and all are carefully planned to support the airline's future growth as well as Dubai's D33 economic agenda to add 400 cities to Dubai's foreign trade map over the next decade.

Emirates operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka and via Dubai connects over 140 cities worldwide.

