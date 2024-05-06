Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms To Meet In Almaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and ArmenianForeign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan,on May 10 this year, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by Azerbaijani MFA's spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, onhis official "X" account.

"In accordance with previously reached agreements, negotiationsbetween the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan JeyhunBayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyanwill be held in Almaty on 10 May 2024," spokesperson said.