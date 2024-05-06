Ukraine Sees 34 Russian Missile Attacks, Almost 600 Airstrikes In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past seven days, the Russian invasion forces launched 34 missile attacks and roughly 600 airstrikes on Ukraine while over 940 combat clashes were reported.
That's according to Dmytro Lykhoviy , the spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"In the past week, the enemy launched 34 missile attacks and almost 600 airstrikes, as well as nearly 737 rocket salvos, on the positions of our troops and on civil infrastructure," said Lykhoviy.
He noted that more than 940 combat clashes took place along the frontline between April 29 and May 5.
According to the official, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv axes, where fierce battles are ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff said 125 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian battlefields in the past day alone.
