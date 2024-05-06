Russia Declares Another Three Ukrainian Ex-Officials Wanted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has put on its wanted list former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, ex-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, and ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov.

This was reported by Current Time , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, there are files available in the relevant section of the Ministry's website for the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and former Minister of Information Policy Yuriy Stets.

No details have been provided on charges pressed against Groysman and Klimkin. However, in April, the Russia's Investigative Committee accused both of "carrying out the strikes and committing other crimes in Donbas."

ISW: Putting Ukrainian leaders onlist part of Russia's Maidan-3 psyop

Danilov and Avakov, included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists, are also wanted under an unspecified article.

As reported, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi as well as former President Petro Poroshenko, Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, and former head of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Koval, were put on the wanted list.

At the end of 2023, Russia declared wanted head of Ukraine's defense intelligence Kyrylo Budanov. After the destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force Mykola Oleschuk was declared wanted in Russia. He was accused of committing a "terrorist act". In the "terrorism" case, the Moscow court also ruled to arrest in absentia the head of the SBU (Security Service), Vasyl Maliuk.