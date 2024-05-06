RIMINIWELLNESS 2024: INNOVATION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) •The 18th edition, running 30 May to 2 June at Rimini Expo Centre, consolidates collaboration with top drawer partners in the fitness and wellness market

•The event is a thriving international point of reference thanks also to the involvement of EuropeActive

•Debuting at the event, Clust-ER Health - the Health and Wellbeing industry cluster of the Emilia-Romagna Region – Confartigianato, and the Healthy Cities Network



Rimini (Italy), 6 May 2024 – RiminiWellness affirms its position as an international platform for the fitness and wellness universe thanks to the renewal and finalisation of pivotal partnerships aimed at enriching the professional experience of participants. The 18th edition of the event organised by Italian Exhibition Group is scheduled from 30 May to 2 June at Rimini Expo Centre and other locations on the Riviera, confirming itself as the strategic event also for industry associations and professionals from all over the world.



STRATEGIC PARTNERS AND APPEALING CONTENT

ANIF - The Italian Sports Facilities and Fitness Association will once again be a key player at the leading event for fitness and well-being on the move with an institutional conference on the developments and application of the new Italian Sports Reform, a round table discussion on Movement for Health and Health Gyms in Italy, and a stand dedicated to legal, fiscal and management consultancy, providing feedback to operators on the current bureaucratic process.

RiminiWellness also confirms the presence of Ciwas - Italian Wellness and Sports Confederation, which will continue to offer its support through a large network of operators, consolidating ties within the industry’s community with a rich programme of meetings. ASI, Italian Sports Associations, will put forward a series of initiatives dedicated to both professionals and the general public of fitness enthusiasts aimed at underlining the importance of continuous education in maintaining and improving collective health. In the field of training, FIF - Italian Fitness Federation, will remain the point of reference for the training of trainers, focusing on social inclusion through sport and fitness.



GROWING INTERNATIONAL INVOLVEMENT

The international scope of RiminiWellness is reflected in its collaboration with the EuropeActive network, the European association for fitness and physical activity, which includes companies such as DSSV, Swissactive, Freizeit und Sportbetriebe Wirtschaftskammer Österreich, UK Active, FNEAPL, SKY, Portugal Activo, Turkish Sports Industry Association, FISAF/Ceska Komora Fitness, North-Macedonia Active, Polish Fitness Federation, which will encourage the participation of operators from Northern Europe, Central Europe, the Balkan Area, the Mediterranean Basin and North America. In addition, the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have reconfirmed their collaboration in 2024 with Riminiwellness by organising a delegation of buyers from Europe, North America and the Mediterranean basin, who will have the opportunity to meet the Italian offering of machinery and equipment for the fitness and health industry. In this international setting, EPSI, a non-profit organization with international reach, will bring together public and private members linked to sport from every corner of Europe, with the aim of promoting innovation in the sports sector. Last but not least, another important presence at the event is ISSA Europe, a renowned institution in the field of fitness certifications providing numerous training courses and an Academy, the training centre for Personal Fitness Trainers. The partnership involves the active involvement of the school in the organisation of daily training sessions with a focus on "Fitness: a scientific approach" for personal trainers, graduates and coaches with a dedicated workshop every day for the entire duration of the event. Furthermore, various activities will be organised involving presenters and trainers, integrating the theory sessions with physical training.



BIG DEBUTS AT RIMINIWELLNESS: INNOVATION AND HEALTH, KEY PLAYERS SIDE BY SIDE

Among the new entries at this year’s RiminiWellness is Clust-ER Health, the Health and Wellbeing Industries cluster, an association supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region and made up of a diversified network that includes large companies, SMEs, universities, research centres, healthcare facilities, training institutions and patient associations. On this occasion, Clust-ER Health in collaboration with the Rimini Tecnopolo will organise a workshop focused on "Tourism, Health and Wellbeing", launching the first edition of the Start-up Observatory in the health and well-being industry, involving numerous emerging companies. Another first appearance is the participation of Confartigianato (serving artisans and small businesses), a firm supporter of sport as a pillar of Made in Italy. To this end, it will be present at the show with an exhibition showcasing the extraordinary variety and quality of the industry's artisan production and will hold two meetings. The first dedicated to the challenges for sports professionals in light of changes in legislation, and the second focusing on anti-violence self-defence for women. Lastly, another project with international scope is Healthy Cities Network, promoted by the World Health Organization, created to help cities play a key role and become the first promoters of the health and well-being of their citizens and the community.





ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2024

Date: 30 May - 2 June 2024; type: international show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 18th; open to: general public and operators; info:





