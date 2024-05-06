iDreamSky announces expansion into the Middle East with the pre-launch of Strinova in KSA

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) May 6th, 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: iDreamSky unveiled its plan to enter the Middle Eastern market at the Strinova Global Launch Conference in Riyadh. The event was attended by distinguished guests including His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, along with Yin Lijun, the Acting Envoy of the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and Chen Xiangyu, Founder and CEO of iDreamSky, Founder and CEO of iDreamSky , Gao Liandun (Jeff Lyndon), Co-founder and President.



Titled ‘Global Dreams, MENA Vision, the event marks the company’s foray into the region and the prelaunch of the highly anticipated game, Strinova, in Q4 of 2024.



Speaking at the launch event, Jeff Lyndon, Co-founder and President of iDreamSky, delivered a keynote address, shedding light on the latest trends in the Middle Eastern gaming industry and unveiling iDreamSky's strategic plans for the region for the first time. “Saudi Arabia’s youthful and dynamic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for us to begin our journey in the Middle East. The country’s burgeoning gaming market offers significant potential for growth, ably backed by a favorable business landscape created by ‘Vision 2030’ which has paved the way for game developers in the kingdom.”



Strinova, iDreamSky’s flagship product is the world's inaugural shooting game to introduce TPS (Third-Person Shooter) and string gameplay, offering an unparalleled gaming experience to players.

The gaming and esports industry is projected to contribute US$13 billion to the country's GDP and generate 39,000 jobs by 2030. This ambitious objective is bolstered by Saudi Arabia's substantially young user base, robust infrastructure, and considerable consumer spending power. Market analysis indicates that Saudi Arabia boasts approximately 21 million gamers, representing nearly 60% of its total population.



Following a successful public beta launch of the Chinese PC version in February this year, the game garnered notable acclaim. In April, testing commenced in Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States, with plans for a global rollout in Q4, encompassing PCs, mobile devices, and consoles.





