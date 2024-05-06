Chinese Shibor interbank rate falls on Monday

(MENAFN) Monday saw a notable movement in the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), a key metric gauging the borrowing cost within China's interbank market. Across various tenors, Shibor exhibited a decline, signaling shifts in the lending landscape. Specifically, the overnight rate registered a significant decrease of 14.4 basis points, settling at 1.777 percent. Similarly, the seven-day rate experienced a noteworthy drop of 23.5 basis points, reaching 1.874 percent. Additionally, the one-month rate saw a slight downtick of 0.3 basis points to 1.958 percent. However, the one-year rate recorded a marginal uptick of 0.2 basis points, reaching 2.111 percent.



Shibor, as a fundamental benchmark in China's financial system, holds considerable significance in understanding prevailing interest rates in the interbank lending market. It is calculated by arithmetically averaging the interbank RMB lending rates provided by a group of 18 commercial banks with high credit ratings. Notably, Shibor excludes the four highest and four lowest quotations to mitigate the influence of outliers. This no-guarantee wholesale interest rate plays a multifaceted role in guiding monetary policy decisions, influencing borrowing and lending activities among financial institutions, and ultimately impacting the broader economic landscape.



The observed fluctuations in Shibor rates reflect the underlying dynamics of liquidity conditions, market demand for funds, and regulatory policies within China's financial sector. Moreover, they provide insights into the effectiveness of monetary policy measures implemented by the central bank to manage liquidity and stabilize financial markets. Given Shibor's pivotal role in shaping the cost of borrowing and lending, its movements are closely monitored by market participants, policymakers, and analysts alike, serving as an important barometer of overall market sentiment and economic health.

