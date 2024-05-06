(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Marasca Samui Opens in July 2024: A New Concept of Casual Luxury at Chaweng Beach in Thailand" data-link=" Samui Opens in July 2024: A New Concept of Casual Luxury at Chaweng Beach in Thailand" class="whatsapp">Shar Introducing The Feeling of Home on the Pristine Shores of Koh Samui with Marasca Samui and Cabanas Koh Samui Beach Club

Cabanas Koh Samui Beach Club

KOH SAMUI, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - Marasca Samui, the latest retreat from Marasca Hotels & Resorts , opens its doors to welcome guests seeking an intimate and mindfully sustainable beachfront escape on the picturesque shores of Chaweng Beach. With its debut, Marasca Samui brings a fresh interpretation of casual luxury, inviting travellers to enjoy a stay filled with cherry-on-top moments amidst the serene beauty of Koh Samui with the ethos of 'The Feeling of Home,' experience. With 62 rooms, the resort promises a casual luxury escape, offering high-quality amenities and intimate spaces tothat incorporates eco-conscious practices, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay.Marasca Samui proudly holds the distinction of the first hotel to receive FitWel Design Certification in Thailand and on track to become a LEED Certified hotel. These certifications affirm the resort's commitment to sustainable practices and guest well-being. The LEED Certification emphasizes Marasca Samui's dedication to environmentally friendly design and operations, ensuring a minimal ecological footprint while providing guests with a guilt-free luxurious experience.'We are excited to introduce Marasca Samui as our second casual-luxury destination, following the success of our debut in Khao Yai in 2022,' says. 'With our commitment to crafting intimate escapes and providing exceptional service, our goal is to surpass our guests' expectations and curate unforgettable experiences through our #RediscoverYou approach. Here, we assist guests in rediscovering their 'cherry-on-top' moments those small details that make their stay with us truly special.'In addition to the opening of Marasca Samui, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the pulsating energy of. This upscale beach club offers a seamless transition from rejuvenating daytime relaxation by the pool to an electrifying evening atmosphere. At Cabanas Koh Samui, guests are treated to a wide selection of dishes from around the world at various food stations and the unique cocktails at the beach bar. Comfortable and stylishare available, facing the stunning view of the resort's stunning view of the Chaweng beach. Guests can choose to enjoy social dining experience by the beach or the pool area, surrounded by soothing sounds soothing sounds of live music to the bright displays of local art. At the Cabanas Koh Samui guests can enjoy the varieties of wellness activities that aim to refresh both body and mind. Additionally, guests can look forward to seasonal food and drink pop-up stations, each changing with the tides of the seasons to offer a fresh, sensorial journey.At Marasca Samui, guests can look forward to a diverse range of tailored experiences, from rejuvenating spa treatments at, where signature treatments inspired by the beauty of Koh Samui Island await, where professional therapists use 100% essential oils and natural oil. Additionally, the resort offers exclusive access to, a dedicated rest and relaxation space right next to the spa, where guests can indulge in complimentary self-serviced beverages and snacks throughout the day. For those with a green thumb,activities provide the opportunity to harvest organic vegetables and delve into sustainable gardening practices. From cosy rooms overlooking the serene sea to spacious suites and options of private plunge pools, Marasca Samui offers unique accommodations to suit every preference.Named after the Marasca cherry, Marasca Samui's philosophy centres on curating 'cherry on top' moments for guests, fostering an environment where they can rediscover themselves through thoughtful touches throughout their stay. Marasca Samui aspires to become a premier casual lifestyle brand, offering escapes that celebrate the uniqueness of each location inviting travellers to reconnect with the things that matter and rewards that leave a smile in their mind.To celebrate its opening, Marasca Samui launches a special opening offer,, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the resort's casual luxury at a special rate. With this limited-time offer, guest can enjoy a stay starting from THB 5,499 NET with an additional extra 10% off for members and a complimentary one-way private airport pick-up service. Guests will also receive a resort credit up to THB 2,400 per room per night, perfect for indulging in dining, spa treatments and activities. Plus, those booking the Home Haven Suites Room Type will enjoy a complimentary 30-minute massage per person at Spa by Marasca.Rates start from 5,499 THB per night, and the offer is valid for bookings made before May 31, 2024, for stay period between July 1 December 20, 2024For more information or to book your stay at Marasca Samui, visit or contact +66-81-245-8485 or ...Hashtag: #MarascaSamui #RediscoverYou

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Marasca Hotels & Resorts

Launched in 2022 by Narai Hotel Group, Marasca Hotels & Resorts offers a collection of intimates, casual luxury escapes inspired by their unique locations to let travelers rediscover cherry-on-top moments that make each stay experience unforgettable. Each Marasca offers a home-away-from-home providing comfort and thoughtful service touches that enrich one's wellbeing, rekindle curiosity, and lets guests #RediscoverYou. For more information, visit





Facebook:





Instagram:





Line: @Marasca

Phone Number: +66-81-245-8485

Email:



...



About Narai Hospitality Group

With more than 50 years of expertise in hospitality, Narai Hospitality Group has been the hospitality developer and operator of many outstanding properties, including the long standing 'Narai Hotel', the hip 'Lub d' brand with 6 properties across Asia and the new casual-luxury brand 'Marasca'. The group also has hotel investments in Australia and management platforms in Europe. The iconic Narai Hotel is now under major renovation into an exciting landmark in the heart of Bangkok, Silom Road.



Marasca Hotels & Resorts