Chinese President's Unexpected Trip To France With Wife

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday, May 5th, on a trip described as“unexpected.” Mr. Xi is accompanied by his wife and Chinese government officials on this visit.

According to Voice of America, President Xi's trip to Europe, which was not previously announced, comes as tensions between China and the European Union over trade issues have escalated.

Similarly, the Associated Press reported that this unexpected trip comes amid increasing trade disagreements between Europe and China.

President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet today, Monday, May 6th, with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. Meanwhile, Voice of America also reported that Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, will not meet Macron and Xi in Paris due to previous commitments.

In a statement released after Mr. Xi and his wife arrived in France, the Chinese government described the relations between Beijing and Paris as“an example for the international community of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between two countries with different civil systems.”

According to reports, the planned meetings between European officials and President Xi Jinping will focus on reducing differences between China and the European Union regarding trade issues and the conflict in Ukraine.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram