30-Year-Old Man Booked Under IPC For VPN Use In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone, thereby violating an order issued by the district magistrate on May 6, PTI reported. The man was identified as Mazhar Iqbal, 30, a resident of Dhanore Jaralan village Read | TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Results out at nic. 94% pass Class 12PTI reported that Iqbal was intercepted by a patrol unit, and upon inspection, his mobile device was found to contain a VPN application to a police spokesperson, Iqbal was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Darhal police station of the district.

Also Read | After Delhi, Ahmadabad schools receive bomb threats through emailThe action follows an order from the Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, dated April 24, which mandated the immediate suspension of VPN services in the district.

Also Read | Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex up 130pts, Nifty red at 22,470; PSB, O&G, Consumer Durables under pressure, IT up 1%Reports said the measure was taken as a preventive step to safeguard sensitive and vulnerable data, including information pertinent to the Lok Sabha elections, from potential cyber attacks Read | How can BJP+ achieve 400-seat target? Top pollster Pradeep Gupta explains ahead of the third phase of polling tomorrowThe incident marks the second such booking in the region, following another person's apprehension by the Kandi police station for a similar violation of the magistrate's directive is a VPN Service?A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network, is a service that forms a secure digital tunnel between a computer and a server operated by the VPN provider. This tunnel encrypts the personal information, conceals IP address, and allows a user to bypass internet restrictions such as website blocks and firewalls. As a result, online activities remain confidential, safeguarded, and significantly more secure.(With Inputs from PTI)

MENAFN06052024007365015876ID1108176957