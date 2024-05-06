'Marathi Ban' Update: Company Reacts To Controversy Over Linkedin Post Netizens Say, 'Nehru Must Be Responsible'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A Gujarat-based company has issued a clarification after a job hiring LinkedIn post associated with the firm received severe backlash for barring Marathi applicants for the role..In its recent post on LinkedIn, the Surat-based company, ITCODE Infotech called the previous post targeting the Marathi people 'hateful' and clarified that the freelance HR, who shared the post on LinkedIn is not“affiliated with our company in any capacity”The company also rejected any association with the HR and mentioned that the freelance HR already apologised for the controversial post Read: 'Parents demanding 65% of salary' sparks online debate, netizens say 'unreasonable, learn to say NO'“The HR simply utilized the company name on LinkedIn, a platform open to anyone. We have reached out to her for clarification, and she has since apologized and updated her current employment details, which you can verify. Additionally, we want to reiterate that we have not posted any job requirements recently. Please take note of this and refer to our previous hiring posts for verification,” the company wrote in its LinkedIn post on Sunday.
Moreover, the company also shared a screenshot of the freelance HR's post apologising for the 'Marathi ban' post on LinkedIn. The company also said that it had contacted HR in the matter and sought clarification. The company also expressed its full cooperation with authorities in Gujarat and Maharashtra in case of any legal consequences of the controversy.“Upon contacting the individual responsible for the post, we discovered it was for one of her freelance projects, unrelated to our company. She has clarified this in her response. We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in Gujarat and Maharashtra if legal actions are initiated. Our company shares every job requirements through official channels, and we have had positive experiences collaborating with Marathi individuals, who have been incredibly kind and cooperative.”About the 'Marathi ban' controversyThe controversy erupted after an HR recruiter shared a LinkedIn post for the role of a Graphic Designer. What caught social media's attention was the unnecessary condition of excluding Marathi applicants for the job role in Mumbai. ,“The Marathi people are not welcome here,\" read the now-deleted LinkedIn post media reaction to the company's apologyThe company's clarification didn't pacify the controversy and led to multiple reactions from netizens.“The recruiter's 'apology' and the Surat-based company ITcode Infotech's 'clarification'. Since both say it's not their fault, I guess Nehru must be responsible,” wrote an X account named 'Cow Momma'.“Patanjali has set a good example for apologies! No Marathi was her first line in the ad,” commented another user on the X post.
\"Unsurprisingly the two Gujaratis have created an environment in which 2 states that used to be one are now at odds with each other but they still want to built a bullet train between the two states without fostering any cooperation,\" wrote another social media user.
The LinkedIn post caused a huge furore on social media with several social media users criticising the company and the discrimination in job hiring.
