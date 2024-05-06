'The One Who Completes Me': Bumrah's Love-Filled Birthday Wish For Wife Sanjana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.
Bumrah, who is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, came up with a loving caption as he shared wishes for his "favourite person".
"happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us," Bumrah shared on his Instagram handle.
Sanjana replied with a red heart emoji in the post that garnered over 28k likes.
The couple got married on March 15, 2021 in Goa.
MENAFN06052024000231011071ID1108176941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.