Shooting outside nightclub in California injures 7

(MENAFN) Late Saturday night in Long Beach, a bustling port city in Southern California, a tragic incident unfolded as seven individuals were shot and injured outside a nightclub, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The Long Beach Police Department swiftly responded to reports of the shooting around 11:15 p.m. local time on Saturday (0615 GMT Sunday), deploying officers to the scene.



Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found multiple victims and immediately initiated efforts to provide medical assistance. The injured individuals were swiftly transported to local hospitals, facilitated either by Long Beach Fire Department personnel or by their own means. Among the seven victims, all identified as male adults, three sustained injuries deemed non-life-threatening, while the remaining four were listed in critical but stable condition.



Preliminary investigations into the incident have revealed that at least two male suspects opened fire on a group of people before promptly fleeing the area in the aftermath of the shooting. Law enforcement authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, with initial findings suggesting a potential gang-related motive behind the violence.



As police detectives delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the community remains on edge, grappling with the shock and aftermath of the senseless act of violence. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges posed by gang activity and gun violence in communities across the United States, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and concerted efforts to address the root causes underlying such incidents.

