Did You Know That 'Arali' Or Oleander Flower Can Take Your Life? Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Arali flower, also known as Nerium oleander, is a flowering shrub native to parts of Asia, Europe, and Africa. It is characterized by its showy clusters of flowers, which can be white, pink, or red, and its long, narrow leaves.

A Kerala woman recently died after she chewed arali flower from her neighbour's house. Is Arali or Oleander flower poisonous?

Its flowers, leaves, stem, and roots contain toxic compounds called cardiac glycosides. This is enough to kill a human.



If ingested, it can cause

nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, irregular heart rhythm and even death in severe cases.



The toxic substance can cause irreparable damage to the liver, lungs and heart.



Once the poison enters the body, the person will vomit and feel dizzy. As a first aid, give buttermilk or lime juice to the patient.

This particular flower is now mostly used in temples in Kerala for rituals and it is also being exported to Tamil Nadu.

