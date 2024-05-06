Volumes Of Gas Supply Orders From Azerbaijan To Europe Via TAP Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's natural gas orders for supply to Europe through theTrans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the Kipoi exit point in Greecewere registered at 345,038,291 cubic meters per hour on May 6, Azernews reports, citing the TAP electronicplatform.

This represents a decrease of 5.9% compared to last Monday'sfigures.

Gas orders for supply from May 7 to May 12 at the Kipoi exitpoint were registered at 331,019,866 cubic meters per hour. This isa decrease of 9.72% compared to the order volume on April 30, 9.54%compared to May 1, and 9.72% compared to May 2 to May 4.Additionally, these volumes are 8.2% lower compared to lastMonday's order figures.

Daily orders for supply from May 6 to May 12 at the Komotiniexit point in Greece were recorded at 28,674,418 cubic meters perhour, matching last week's figures.

Similarly, orders for supply from Nea Mesimvria exit point inGreece from May 6 to May 12 were at 30,346,301 cubic meters perhour, consistent with last week's volumes.

Orders for gas supply at the Melendugno exit point in Italy onMay 6 were registered at 282,821,315 cubic meters per hour,reflecting a 7% decrease compared to last Monday's figures.

From May 7 to May 12, orders were received for 271,999,147 cubicmeters per hour. This represents a 10.8% decrease compared to lastweek's Thursday evening, 10.4% compared to May 1, and 10.7%compared to May 2 to May 4. Additionally, these volumes are 8.8%lower compared to last Monday's order figures.

It is worth noting that the construction of the Trans-AdriaticPipeline was completed in October 2020. TAP has a total length of878 km, with 550 km passing through the northern part of Greece,215 km through Albania, 105 km under the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km inItaly. Azerbaijan's gas supply to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria viaTAP began on December 31, 2020.