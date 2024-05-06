               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast


5/6/2024 3:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 on Monday, May 6, there are no Russian warships deployed in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

UkrinForm

