No Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 on Monday, May 6, there are no Russian warships deployed in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Navy flags were raised on two patrol boats handed over by Estonia.