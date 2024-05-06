Russian Strike Targets High-Voltage Facility In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, as a result of an overnight combined missile and drone strike by the Russian invasion force, a high-voltage facility run by NEC Ukrenergo sustained damage.

That's according to the Ukrenergo power operator, Ukrinform reports.

Overnight Monday, the Russians launched a missile and drone attack on Sumy region. Among the civil infrastructure affected is the high-voltage facility operated by Ukrenergo. Emergency recovery work began immediately after the air raid alert was canceled. Ukrenergo's repair crews are working on the gradual restoration of energy supply to household consumers, the report says.

As the company noted, "the enemy is not stopping attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv region. Yesterday night, the equipment of the local regional energy company was switched off after emergency safety was triggered. Most of it has already resumed operation, but the full restoration of energy supply is hindered by hostilities around the energy infrastructure facilities."

Repair works are carried out depending on the security situation, emphasized Ukrenergo.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Monday, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 12 out of 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones that targeted Sumy region.