'It Hasn't Really Sunk In Yet', Says Kathryn Bryce After Scotland Qualify For Women’S T20 WC

Abu Dhabi, May 6 (IANS) Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce said she doesn't know what words have to be used to express the feeling of helping her side qualify for their first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Scotland defeated Ireland by eight wickets in the semifinals of the Qualifier event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and have joined Sri Lanka as the last two teams to seal their spots for the Women's T20 World Cup, happening in Bangladesh from October 3-20.

Kathryn was named the Player of the Match for her all-round exploits in Scotland's semifinal win over Ireland, taking 4-8 with the ball and following it up with 35 not out.

"It is really special. It hasn't really sunk in yet, the emotion hasn't really come in yet because out in the middle for so long batting and just trying to ignore what was at the end of the line and just making sure we kept going and kept focusing.

"To see everyone running on and all the messages we have received so far, I don't really know how to put it into words right now," said Kathryn to Cricket Scotland after achieving a historic moment for women's team.

It marks a great occasion for Scotland to have finally made it into a Women's T20 World Cup after falling agonisingly short in previous Qualifier campaigns in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

"There have been so many people play before us and there was so many different people playing at that first qualifier we played at in Thailand. We have had a couple of good Qualifiers, but when we have made it to the semi-finals (in 2015 and 2018) there has been not really much chance of us getting through."

"It has been a tough day or so thinking about it knowing you have the ability to get there as we have the squad to do it and it almost makes it a bit harder to keep the emotions in check and to get through," added Kathryn.

Kathryn and her younger sister Sarah were at the crease when the former hit the winning runs off Ireland spinner Eimear Richardson in the 17th over of the semi-final, with their mother in attendance to see history being scripted by Scotland women's team.

"It is crazy to think we had our first Qualifier back in 2015 for each of us and the first one for Scotland was in 2008. Scotland was created as a women's team in 2000 and here we are in 2024 finally having gotten over the line."

"And I think I saw on Twitter (X) that we are only the 12th women's team to make it to the T20 World Cup it is just unbelievable. What a journey it has been. I feel so lucky to have done it alongside you as my sister. To experience a lot of lows and to finally have a crazy massive high," concluded Sarah.

Scotland will now be aiming to finish the Qualifier tournament on a high when they face Sri Lanka in the final of the event on Tuesday.