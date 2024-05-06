Kuwait Amir Heads To Turkyie On State Visit Tues.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation would depart Kuwait on Tuesday, May 7, to Turkiye on a state visit. (end) ahm

