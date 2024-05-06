EMEA Account News In Brief (May 6, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Distiller William Grant & Sons, whose brands include Glenfiddich, The Balvenie and Hendrick's Gin, has handed its PR account to Exposure after a competitive pitch managed by Creativebrief, which started in November . The agency's brief covers brand awareness across the drinks portfolio, including earned media strategy, creative activations, partnerships and launches.



LONDON - Electronic Arts (EA) has hired Premier for UK PR across its sports video games portfolio, including the next edition of EA Sports FC (formerly the FIFA franchise). EA continues to work with FleishmanHillard globally.



LONDON - Single malt whisky brand The Macallan has appointed Havas Red UK as its global strategic earned media partner, after a competitive pitch. Partnering with The Macallan's global communications team, Havas Red will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of global and local PR plans including brand reputation and central asset development. The agency's first project is to develop and deliver a global earned media strategy.



LONDON - Krispy Kreme-backed bakery Insomnia Cookies (pictured) has selected new agency Earnies as its earned media partner for its UK roll-out, after a four-way competitive pitch. The brief, which was previously held by Manifest, covers seasonal campaigns, creative communications strategies for UK store openings, and press office function, including corporate communications and brand advocacy. Insomnia, which was launched to improve late-night university campus student food, currently has more than 230 outlets in the US.



DUBAI - Luxury hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has appointed travel PR agency Fox Communications to handle UK PR, media and influencer relations after a competitive pitch. The agency will help the hotel mark its 25th anniversary through communications and brand partnerships.



LONDON - Cancer Research UK has appointed Shook to work on its Race for Life events after a competitive pitch. The agency has been tasked with delivering an integrated campaign in partnership with the charity's in-house team and other partners.



CORK, IRELAND - Ford has appointed Harris PR as its consumer and corporate agency in Ireland after a competitive pitch. The agency will handle media relations, press office, media trips, as well as brand campaigns and launching the automotive manufacturer's new models.



LONDON - The Walt Disney Company has selected The Romans to promote Donald Duck's 90th anniversary. The brief includes managing Disney's partnership with men's fashion, culture and lifestyle website Hypebeast.



LONDON - Culture and communications agency The Fitting Room has been appointed on a six-figure retainer by Pho, after undertaking project work for the Vietnamese restaurant brand in late 2023. Under the 12-month contract The Fitting Room will deliver consumer communications, influencer marketing and activation work for Pho. The restaurant group, which received investment from private equity firm Tri-Span in 2021, operates 41 sites across the UK and plans to open at least six new restaurants in 2024.



MUNICH - Schwartz Public Relations has won the communications account of Bayern Kapital, the venture and growth capital investor of the Free State of Bavaria, which manages around €700m in specialised investment funds across sectors such as life sciences, software & IT, nanotechnology and environmental technology.

The agency has also picked up new work from conversational AI firm Cognigy, used by brands including Bosch, Henkel, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, and Finnish supply chain and retail planning specialist Relex Solutions.



LONDON - Content management system (CMS) provider Forrit has appointed Made By Giants as its PR and creative partner working across an integrated brief in the UK. The relationship covers PR, campaign development, creative concepts and production, and paid media.



MANCHESTER - Check Point Software Technologies, an AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, has appointed Be Broadcast as its retained broadcast PR and communications strategy agency across EMEA. The agency has been tasked with building the brand's corporate profile by going beyond the technology media sectors; its first activations have included NHS foundations coming under attack and the UK government 'honeytrap' crisis.



LONDON - Travel, aviation and mobility PR specialist 8020 Communications

has been appointed by new scheduled airline Universal Air, based in Malta, to launch and promote its regional air travel operations, online bookings and mobile app, as the airline adds new routes to Athens, Corfu, Palermo and Ibiza after launching in March with inaugural flights to Munich, and Pécs in Hungary.



LONDON - Words + Pixels is working with Social-Ability, a healthtech start-up providing activities for people with cognitive and physical challenges. The firm's Happiness Programme uses interactive light technology to provide activities for residents and patients in care homes and care settings. The remit covers B2B and consumer press office to raise awareness of Social-ability and the issues currently facing the care sector, as well as profiling its team.



MANCHESTER - Cryos International, the world's largest sperm and egg bank, has appointed Smoking Gun to launch its first UK location in Manchester. The agency has been tasked with generating coverage around the opening, as well as challenging misconceptions around sperm donation and encouraging men to apply to be a donor.

MENAFN06052024000219011063ID1108176436