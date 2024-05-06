BSP Changes Candidate In Jaunpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has named its sitting MP from Jaunpur, Shyam Singh Yadav, as its candidate for the same seat.

Shyam Singh Yadav said that he will file his nomination papers on Monday which is also the last date for nominations.

The BSP has named Yadav, replacing Shreekala Reddy Singh, wife of mafia don Dhananjay Singh as its candidate.

Sreekala, according to reports, has refused to contest the polls.