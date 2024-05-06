Nye & Company Will Host Two Online-Only Photography Auctions On Wednesday, May 15Th, At 10 Am EDT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bloomfield, NJ, USA, May 2, 2024 -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold two online-only photography sales on Wednesday, May 15th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, with The Photographer's Lens; A Collection of Images auction, featuring about 200 lots of contemporary photography from a private New York City and Ibiza, Spain collection; followed by a Various Owners Photographs auction at 2 pm Eastern, featuring over 100 lots of traditional and contemporary photography.



The single-owner Photographer's Lens; A Collection of Images sale features a variety of contemporary photography from artists across the globe. The captured images will be sure to delight even the most seasoned and scrupulous collector, dealer and institution alike.



The auction includes several well-known and museum collected photographers from across Europe, South America and the Middle East - artists such as Tono Stano, William Ropp, Philippe Pache, Didier Ben LouLou, Valdir Cruz, Virgill Brill, Lynn Bianchi, Slim Aarons, Houshyar Kashani, Mario Cravo Neto, George Silk, Flip Schulke and John Rooney.



Highlights include works from the Brazilian artist Valdir Cruz. Gypsy Woman I and Girl from Mokarita are both striking images that seem to portray the heart and soul of the sitter. John Rooney, George Silk and Flip Schulke have all captured the magic of Muhammad Ali in their photographs. Somehow, they all managed to capture lightning in a bottle.



Israeli-born artist Didier Ben LouLou has managed to depict the people of Israel and illustrated some of the struggles they face and the hardship of the landscape. This is especially poignant relative to what has been happening as of recent. His use of the Fresson printing technique is incredibly rare and difficult.



Tono Stano, the Slovakian-born photographer, has masterfully portrayed the beauty and sculpture of the human body in his works. The interplay of light and shape create visually exciting images. The American photographer, Lynn Bianchi, also captures the human form within a more Classical context. Her use of the gelatin silver print with a gold wash serves to deliver a warm and almost retro look to her works.



The Various Owner Photographs sale has a nice mix of both traditional and contemporary photography. Artists represented in the sale include Ansel Adams, Alfred Stieglitz, Roman Loranc, Tom Millea, Doris Salcedo, Jay DeFeo and others.



The Alfred Stieglitz picture is a portrait of famed painter Georgia O'Keeffe. This striking image captures the very essence and soul of the artist in a stoic photograph. Not to be outdone is a terrific photograph by the celebrated photographer Ansel Adams. His image of two skiers in the glades is a perfect balance of light, shadow and atmosphere.



Following in the footsteps of Adams, Roman Loranc's Western style landscapes are visually stimulating and transformative. His use of gelatin silver prints is a time-honored tradition.



For more contemporary photographs, Doris Salcedo, Willie Cole and Jennifer Bolande are all represented with a variety of c-prints, inkjet and pigment prints. Salcedo does a masterful job of capturing the urban landscape of Istanbul in her series of works, while Willie Cole uses the c-print to capture his modern interpretations of objects.



Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, Bidsquare, BidSpirit and the Nye & Company website. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.



For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the two online-only photography auctions planned for Wednesday, May 15th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time, please visit , , or Updates are posted frequently. The full color catalog will be available to viewed online shortly.

