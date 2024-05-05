               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Condoles Saudi Monarch Over Passing Of Prince Badr


5/5/2024 11:16:31 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -
 His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, over the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, after a life marked by major cultural and literary contributions, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan Times

