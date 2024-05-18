Qatar Chamber To Hold General Assembly Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani will preside over the second General Assembly Meeting (GAM) slated Sunday at the chamber's Doha headquarters.



Members who have paid their membership fees for 2023 are eligible to attend the GAM.



The meeting's agenda will include a review of the board of directors' report on the chamber's activities and financial status for 2023 and the discussion and approval of the auditor's report on the chamber's budget, final accounts, and the statement of revenues and expenses last year.



The agenda also includes discharging the members of the board and the approval of the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, as well as the appointment of a new auditor and determination of his fees.

