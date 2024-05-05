Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150627 JEDDAH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) takes place at a time when the Islamic nation is facing formidable challenges and unprecedented turmoil.

3150701 KUWAIT -- The first Kuwait Pharmaceutical Advancement Exhibition and Conference (KPAC), organized by the Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association (KUPHA), kicked off and focusing on the advanced role of pharmacy practice in Kuwait.

3150722 JEDDAH -- Leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at the conclusion of their 15th summit in the Gambian capital Banjul.

3150705 RAMALLAH -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his appreciation for Kuwait's continued support for Palestinian statehood rights aspirations, saying the two sides share an array of mutual concerns that call for greatest bilateral cooperation.

3150721 CAIRO -- The Federation of Arab Journalists strongly condemned the decision by Israeli occupation to close down the offices of Al-Jazeera broadcasting channel, stressing that such action is an attempt to silence voices and prevent access to the truth about the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

