GAM Declares Moderate State Of Emergency To Deal With Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) declared a moderate state of emergency as of Monday, to deal with a relatively cold and humid air mass that will affect the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department's (JMD) report.GAM confirmed its readiness to deal with any reports received by the Tela' Al-Ali emergency room, calling on citizens to call the unified call center numbers (102 and 117180).GAM spokesperson Naser Rahamneh advised the public to use caution, avoid valley streams and low-lying areas, avoid connecting a house's roof gutter to a sewage manhole to prevent flooding on the roads, and refrain from throwing waste carelessly, as this can prevent rainwater drainage lines from closing.GAM emphasizes the importance of checking submersible pumps in floors and shops located below street level, urging merchants to take precautions when storing items in warehouses and basements.GAM also called on contractors and owners of construction projects to secure building materials to avoid erosion and direct blockage of rainwater drainage lines.