In Donetsk Region, Russian Drops Explosive On Car, Injuring Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian vehicle in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, leaving three civilians injured.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On May 5, 2024, Russian troops once again hit the Pokrovsk district in the village of Mykhailivka of the Novohrodivska territorial community. Three civilians, who were in the car at the time of the strike, sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity," the statement reads.

Photo: Donetsk regional prosecutor's office

drone attack: 80 houses damage

According to the prosecutor's office, a 68-year-old man, 49- and 67-year-old women were taken to hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries.

It is noted that earlier, Russian invaders deployed an FPV drone equipped with an F-1 grenade to attack a peaceful settlement.

As reported, six people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv as Russian drones hit the city overnight Sunday.