Riyadh Hosts 3Rd Global Project Management Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) announced on Sunday, the 3rd edition of the forum will launch on June 2-3 in Riyadh, under the theme "we achieve the dream: Leadership, Empowerment, Sustainability".

The forum's organizing committee and its president Bader Burshaid told SPA that the GPMF will discuss diverse topics related to the project management sector across various sectors, it serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, opinions and creative solutions for the successful execution of major projects.

Burshaid highlighted the forum's growing reputation as a global platform that attracts global industry experts, project managers, and decision-makers. He also emphasized that the event aims to foster collaboration, unify visions, and develop innovative solutions to overcome challenges while successfully implementing projects.

The GPMF has elevated Saudi Arabia's prominent position and leading role in the realm of futuristic projects since the launch of vision 2030 Burshaid said, these efforts align with government initiatives to establish Riyadh as a sustainable and economically significant global city.

The forum targets audiences from various sectors, including public and private, semi-governmental entities, engineering and contracting firms, procurement companies, startups, construction and infrastructure companies, entrepreneurs, and more.

The GPMF's aims to empower women, professionals, ambitious youth, by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve project management excellence and by highlighting key areas like the economy, governance, work methods, value chain, and other means.

Diverse entities from local and international economic sectors will be able to participate through an interactive exhibition, the forum will also organize workshops led by competent specialists and will offer accredited professionals development units to further improve participants' skills and expertise. (end)

