British Rider Jake Shines In The Third Round Of Fimminigp Qatar

Young British rider Jake Franklin secured victories in both races during the third round of the 2024 FIM MiniGP Qatar, narrowing the gap on the championship leader Marton Bellelli, late Saturday night. At the Lusail International Circuit Karting Track, Franklin, who missed out on the championship points in the second round due to absence, won Race 1 with a 0.226-second lead over Italy's Andrea Giacchero. Riley Robinson secured third place in Race 1, while points leader Bellelli of Hungary failed to finish. In Race 2, Robinson claimed the second spot, finishing 0.397 secs behind the winner, while Bellelli secured the third place. After three rounds, Bellelli leads the standings with 98 points, followed by Robinson with 83 points. Franklin is in third place with 74 points.

