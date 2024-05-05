Delhi Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Unidentified Assailants, Dies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in east Delhi on Sunday, sustaining multiple wounds on his forehead, neck, and abdomen, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nazir aka Nanhe, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in the Jafrabad area.

The officials said that he was a 'Bad Character' of Jafrabad police station and had numerous criminal cases including robbery and attempt to murder registered against him.

A police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident was received at around 7 p.m. and a police team reached the spot.

"At about 6.45 p.m., Nazir was travelling on his scooty when some boys attacked him with knives near Mangla Hospital Wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

He was found dead in the street at a distance of about 250 metres from his house.

"The CCTV footage in the area is being scanned and efforts are being made to identify the culprits," said the DCP, adding that a case of murder was registered and a team formed to crack the case.