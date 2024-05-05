Azerbaijani Athletes Capture Bronze In European Cup For Three Ribbons And Two Balls Routine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani team has won a bronze medal in group exercises witha score of 29.950 points in exercises with three ribbons and twoballs at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises included GulluAghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina,Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

The gold medal went to the Bulgarian team (33.900 points), whilethe silver medal was won by the Italian team (33.700 points).

To note, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting theEuropean Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th from 37 countries are participating in the event,showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, whichincludes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing onindividual performances.