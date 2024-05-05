Russian Army Shells Kupiansk District, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region on May 5, injuring two people.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Kupiansk district was under enemy fire. A private house caught fire in the village of Monachynivka of the Kindrashivka community. A 34-year-old civilian was injured. A woman may be under the rubble. One man was injured in the shelling of Kivsharivka. The details are being established," the post said.