Polls Open In Panama Presidential Vote

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Panama: Panamanians started voting Sunday in presidential elections featuring a crowded field of eight candidates, with the protege of an ex-head of state convicted of corruption in the lead.
Lines formed outside polling stations early in the morning as the Central American country of three million people cast ballots for a new president, congress and local governments.
MENAFN05052024000063011010ID1108175189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.